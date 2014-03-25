BRIEF-Investcorp says UAE's Mubadala completes deal to take 20 pct stake in its parent
* Says Mubadala Development completes second step of transaction to acquire 20 percent stake in Investcorp’s parent
NAIROBI, March 25 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 16 percent rise in pretax profit to 13.4 billion shillings ($154.73 million) in 2013, driven by a rise in net interest income, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
The bank's net interest income rose 18 percent to 16.8 billion shillings in 2013, chief executive Lamin Manjang told an investor briefing in Nairobi. ($1 = 86.6000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
