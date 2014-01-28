LONDON Jan 28 The second largest shareholder in British fund firm F&C Asset Management, which has agreed a takeover offer from Bank of Montreal, has said it may support a rival bid if one emerges.

In a statement on Tuesday after Bank of Montreal and F&C announced a deal valuing the fund manager at around 708 million pounds ($1.2 billion), Standard Life Investments said the price "represents an attractive valuation from the standpoint of the Canadian bank."

"We intend to keep our options open should another suitor for F&C emerge," said David Cumming, Global Head of Equities at Standard Life Investments, which holds more than 10.2 percent of F&C.

The only other investor with a larger stake, Aviva Investors favours the deal, F&C said when it announced the deal.