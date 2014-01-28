LONDON Jan 28 The second largest shareholder in
British fund firm F&C Asset Management, which has
agreed a takeover offer from Bank of Montreal, has said
it may support a rival bid if one emerges.
In a statement on Tuesday after Bank of Montreal and F&C
announced a deal valuing the fund manager at around 708 million
pounds ($1.2 billion), Standard Life Investments said the price
"represents an attractive valuation from the standpoint of the
Canadian bank."
"We intend to keep our options open should another suitor
for F&C emerge," said David Cumming, Global Head of Equities at
Standard Life Investments, which holds more than 10.2 percent of
F&C.
The only other investor with a larger stake, Aviva Investors
favours the deal, F&C said when it announced the deal.