June 17 Standard Life Plc

* Says notes announcement today that HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Company and Max Financial Services have entered into a confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill agreement to evaluate a possible merger between those parties.

* Says any deal subject to board, shareholder, regulatory, court, other approvals. No certainty a deal will proceed. Will update market at appropriate time. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)