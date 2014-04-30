LONDON, April 30 British financial services
group Standard Life plc said the UK's introduction of
automatic enrollment of workers onto company pension schemes has
helped boost business flows this year.
In a trading statement on Wednesday, Standard Life said its
assets under administration rose 1.5 percent in the first
quarter of the year to 247.8 billion pounds ($417.43 billion),
driven by net inflows of 2.4 billion pounds.
However, a move by the UK government to liberalise how
retirees use their pension pots prompted a 50 percent fall in
Standard Life's annuities after the move was announced in March.
The reforms mean retirees will no longer be forced to buy an
annuity on retirement and will be free to invest their pension
pots as they see fit.
"While it will be some time before long-term trends become
clear, the negative profit impact of the changes will reflect
the relatively small size of our annuity business," the group
said.
($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)