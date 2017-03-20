MOVES-Barclays hires ex-Goldman trader Anche for quant role
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life chief executive Keith Skeoch will manage the day-to-day running of the firm's business following its merger with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen's Martin Gilbert will handle external matters, the firms said.
The two firms announced terms of an 11 billion pound ($13.62 billion) merger two weeks ago and said their current chief executives would become joint heads of the merged firm.
Analysts had expressed concern that the co-chief executive structure proposed by the firms would be unwieldy.
Skeoch will have responsibility for a number of divisions including investments and pensions, while Gilbert's responsibilities will include marketing and distribution, the two firms said in a statement on Monday.
A chairman's committee will be set up to ensure co-ordination is effective, chaired by current Standard Life chairman Gerry Grimstone, the firms said. ($1 = 0.8075 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)
* Dollar gains as Fed points the way to trimming bond portfolio * Report of Trump probe spurs some safe haven buying (Adds quotes, updates prices, changes dateline from BENGALURU) By Eric Onstad LONDON, June 15 Gold dipped on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar as investors began to assess the potential for another U.S. rate hike later in the year. The losses were modest, however, with bullion underpinned by a myriad of global uncertainties, including re
NEW DELHI, June 15 India's oil minister invited BP and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday to invest in fuel retailing after they jointly pumped billions of dollars into a gasfield off the country's east coast.