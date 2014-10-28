LONDON Oct 28 Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of UK insurer Standard Life, said on Tuesday it had been appointed to run a $200 million equity investment mandate by Denmark-based consultant group Kirstein A/S.

The money will be run in a fund by Mikhail Zverev, head of global equities, and Investment Director Dominic Byrne, Standard Life Investments said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Matt Scuffham)