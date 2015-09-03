BRIEF-Norsat enters into definitive agreement with Hytera Communications
* Norsat International Inc - transaction has unanimous support of norsat's independent directors.
Sept 3 Standard Life Investments named David Silk as director of U.S. business development at its North American headquarters in Boston.
In the newly created position he will be working with Taft-Hartley pension plans, the company said on Thursday.
Silk will report to Eric Roberts, head of institutional sales.
Silk was a principal account manager for Cadence Capital Management, where he worked on business development and client service within Taft-Hartley plans.
Standard Life Investments manages about $1.5 billion for 32 union clients in North America and Europe. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
March 27 Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion, as it focuses on its higher-margin businesses.