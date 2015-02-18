Feb 18 Asset manager Standard Life Investments,
part of Standard Life Plc, added two executives to its
infrastructure debt team.
Alex Campbell was named an investment director and will be
responsible for the sourcing, negotiation, preparation and
review of infrastructure debt funding proposals.
Marianne Froude joined as an investment analyst, assisting
in preparing debt submissions and focusing on cash flow models
and financial analysis of counterparties.
Campbell was previously a director of infrastructure at
Assured Guaranty Ltd, which insures municipal bonds for
structured financing and provide reinsurance to other insurers.
Froude previously worked at Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd.
Campbell and Froude will report to Jeremy Allcock, head of
infrastructure debt.
