LONDON Feb 27 British financial services group
Standard Life has agreed to buy Newton Management, a UK
wealth management unit of BNY Mellon, adding up to 3.6 billion
pounds of client assets to its books.
Standard Life said on Wednesday it expects the deal will
more than triple the discretionary assets at its Standard Life
Wealth arm, boosting market share and increasing profitability.
The agreed price of 83.5 million pounds ($126.36 million)
will be contingenton how much of the assets ultimately transfer
to Standard Life Wealth, the company said.
The Newton private client business runs money for around
3000 rich private investors and some charities.