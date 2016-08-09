Aug 9 Standard Life Plc
* CFO says aims to get cost-to-income ratio below 60 percent
in the 'not to distant future'.
* CEO Keith Skoech says sees post-Brexit market volatility
to continue into second half of year.
* Colin Clark says retail fund redemptions in H1 largely
went to cash; institutional in-flows strong, favouring fixed
income, real estate.
* CEO says backs PM Teresa May's plan to address excessive
executive pay; wants simplicity, transparency, focus on 'wealth
at risk not income at risk'.
* CEO says has recently reviewed UK Property fund, at moment
it remains suspended.
* CEO says has sold a property from its suspended fund;
market working as falling price, exchange rate makes it
attractive for overseas buyers.
