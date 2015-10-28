* Q3 net inflows 2.4 bln stg
* Assets under administration rise 2 pct to 302 bln stg
* Considering IPO of India joint venture
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Oct 28 British insurer and asset manager
Standard Life reported strong net inflows for the third
quarter on Wednesday as investors looked to increase returns
against a backdrop of low interest rates and volatile markets.
Standard Life has been switching its focus from insurance
products such as annuities to "fee-based" business such as more
flexible drawdown pensions and its asset management arm.
Falling stock markets and a slowdown in Chinese growth have
hit global investment returns this year.
"Horizons are short, people are uncertain, but I don't
detect any sense of panic or crisis," Chief Executive Keith
Skeoch told reporters on a conference call.
"People are thinking about the composition of their
portfolios in a regime where growth is slow, inflation is very
low and therefore interest rates are lower for longer."
Third-quarter net inflows of 2.4 billion pounds ($3.67
billion) beat analysts' expectations while assets under
administration rose 2 percent in the first nine months to 302
billion pounds.
JP Morgan analysts had expected group net inflows of 900
million pounds for the quarter, while Panmure Gordon forecast
net inflows of 1.1 billion.
Analysts at JP Morgan reiterated their overweight rating on
the stock, calling the flows data "a solid set of numbers
...with beats across the board".
The strong flows data follows similar results for other UK
asset managers such as St James's Place and Hargreaves
Lansdown, helped by new pensions freedoms which allow
greater flexibility in investment.
Standard Life's shares were up 1 percent to 423 pence per
share at 0806 GMT, making it one of the top performers in a
steady FTSE 100 index.
Luke Savage, Standard Life's chief financial officer, said
on the conference call that Standard Life was planning an
initial public offering of its Indian joint venture insurance
business with HDFC.
"That is the route we will be looking to take," he said.
Standard Life is raising its stake in the joint venture to
35 percent from 26 percent.
The stake increase follows a change in rules allowing
greater foreign ownership of Indian insurers.
($1 = 0.6533 pounds)
