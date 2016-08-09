LONDON Aug 9 British insurer and asset manager
Standard Life on Tuesday posted a 7 percent rise in
first-half assets under administration, as market gains helped
to offset outflows from some of its investment funds.
Total assets were 328 billion pounds ($425.88 billion), up
from 307.4 billion pounds at December 31.
This growth exceeded a 313.9 billion pound consensus
forecast of 16 analysts provided by the company and helped the
firm's underlying operating performance rise 14 percent over the
period.
Operating pretax profits rose 18 percent to 341 million
pounds, underpinning a 7.5 percent increase in its interim
dividend to 6.47 pence a share.
($1 = 0.7702 pounds)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)