August 5 British insurance and pensions group
Standard Life Plc reported a 12 percent rise in
first-half operating profit as more UK workers were
automatically enrolled onto company pension schemes.
Standard Life said it expected to add over 300,000 new
auto-enrolled customers in 2014.
Operating profit increased to 339 million pounds ($571.7
million) in the six months ended June 30 from 304 million pounds
a year earlier.
Assets under administration rose 4 percent to 254.1 billion
pounds, while the company's fund management arm Standard Life
Investments posted a 5 percent increase in third party assets to
108 billion pounds.
($1=0.5930 British pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Nishant Kumar)