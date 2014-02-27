LONDON Feb 27 Edinburgh-based financial
services group Standard Life has started registering
companies in England into which it could transfer operations if
the fallout from an independence referendum starts to harm its
business.
Speaking to journalists on a conference call on Thursday,
Chief Executive David Nish said the step was a precaution on
account of uncertainty of how an independent Scotland would
work.
"We have started work to establish additional registered
companies to operate outside Scotland into which we could
transfer parts of our operations if it was necessary to do so,"
he said.
"This is a precautionary measure to ensure continuity of our
business' competitive position and to protect the interests of
our stakeholders."