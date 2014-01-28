Jan 28 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Ukraine to "CCC+/C" from "B-/B", with a negative outlook, citing escalating political instability.

"We now assess Ukraine under our criteria as exhibiting characteristics of a 'distressed civil society with weakened political institutions,' diminishing the government's capacity to maintain timely debt service," S&P said in a statement. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)