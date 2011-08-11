JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 South Africa's Standard Bank will have a "war chest" for potential acquisitions on the continent following two recent asset sales, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.

Standard Bank last week agreed to sell down its stake in its Argentine unit for about $380 million. In March it sold its 36 percent stake in Russia's Troika Dialog to Sberbank for $372 million.

"That will give us a bit of a war chest," Jacko Maree said in an interview with Reuters Insider.

"We've said that we would very much like to look for acquisitions on the African continent." (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Jon Herskovitz)