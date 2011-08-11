BRIEF-Sakthi Finance Dec qtr profit rises
* Sakthi Finance Ltd - dec quarter net profit 40.3 million rupees versus profit34.6 mlnrupees year ago
JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 South Africa's Standard Bank will have a "war chest" for potential acquisitions on the continent following two recent asset sales, the bank's chief executive said on Thursday.
Standard Bank last week agreed to sell down its stake in its Argentine unit for about $380 million. In March it sold its 36 percent stake in Russia's Troika Dialog to Sberbank for $372 million.
"That will give us a bit of a war chest," Jacko Maree said in an interview with Reuters Insider.
"We've said that we would very much like to look for acquisitions on the African continent." (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Jon Herskovitz)
CAIRO, Feb 9 Alexandria Mineral Oils Co (AMOC) plans to offer 10-20 percent of its shares in a secondary stock market listing as well as 10 percent as Global Depositary Receipts listed in London, its chairman said.
* C.GEN to enter 470-megawatt North Killingholme gas power plant in Britain's electricity capacity auction to be held in December.