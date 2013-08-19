JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 Standard Bank Group
is setting up representative offices in Ethiopia and
Ivory Coast, the lender's latest push into sub Saharan Africa,
where it already has operations 18 countries.
Standard Bank has scaled back its businesses in Britain,
Russia and Argentina to concentrate on Africa, which is
increasingly benefiting from more deals and a growing middle
class.
The bank is planning to open representative offices in
Ethiopia and the Ivory Coast, a spokesman said on Monday, adding
the plans were still in an early stage.
Ethiopia, Africa's most populous country after Nigeria, is
seen as a potentially big market for foreign banks, although the
East African country still remains largely closed to overseas
firms.
South Africa's other "big four" banks are also building up
to the north. Third-placed Barclays Africa Group,
formerly known as Absa, concluded its purchase of eight of
Barclays' African operations last month.
Smaller rival Nedbank is expected to take up its
right to acquire a 20 percent of pan-African Ecobank Group
as early as November 2013. No.2 bank FirstRand
has also been sniffing around west Africa and has had deals fall
through in Nigeria and Ghana because of pricing.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)