JOHANNESBURG/HONG KONG, July 31 South Africa's
Standard Bank is in talks to sell its markets business
in London to its biggest shareholder Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China for more than $500 million, two people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The deal would include Standard Bank's commodities, foreign
exchange and interest rate trading operations, said one of the
people, both of whom declined to be identified because the
information is not yet public.
