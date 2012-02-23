* Standard sees FY Headline EPS up 18-22 pct

* FirstRand expects 24-28 pct H1 growth

* Both stocks have outpaced blue-chip index this year (Adds FirstRand)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South Africa's top two lenders said on Thursday they expected profits to rise by around 20 percent, the latest sign banks in Africa's largest economy are back on the road to recovery after a 2009 recession suppressed credit demand.

Standard Bank Group Ltd, Africa's biggest lender by assets, said its full-year diluted headline earnings per share likely grew by between 18 and 22 percent, in line with the 19.5 percent average increase in a survey of 13 analysts by Reuters.

Smaller rival FirstRand said its diluted normalised EPS grew by 24-28 percent in the six-month period to end-December.

Headline and normalised EPS, earnings measures commonly used in South Africa, exclude certain one-time items.

Johannesburg-based Standard Bank, which is 20 percent owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, will report its results on March 8. FirstRand's announcement is scheduled for Feb. 28.

South African banks have been helped by steady declines in bad debts, which surged during the 2009 recession. However, demand for credit still remains muted.

Standard Bank said in January that it lent 50 percent more to its South African personal and business customers in 2011.

Smaller rival Absa Group posted a 21 percent increase in full-year profit earlier this month.

Standard Bank said on Wednesday it would be cooperating with Japan's second largest-lender by assets Mizuho Financial Group on bringing more Japanese clients to Africa, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Shares of Standard Bank, which has operations in at least 17 sub-Saharan countries, are up over 10 percent so far this year and those of FirstRand have gained 9.6 percent.

Standard Bank was up 0.4 percent at 109.40 rand at 0803 GMT, while FirstRand rose more than 1 percent to 22.97 rand.

The blue-chip Top-40 index was up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)