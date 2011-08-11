* H1 diluted headline EPS 421.3, vs 381.2 cents

* Net interest income 14.32 bln rand, vs 14.45 bln

* Builds cash pile for acquisitions (Recasts lead, adds CEO quotes, details)

By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 11 Standard Bank posted an 11 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday on the back of cost controls and refocusing on its home market and said it was building up cash for possible Africa acquisitions.

Africa's biggest bank by assets benefits has been looking to rein in expenses after an expansion drive in emerging markets beyond Africa.

This year it retooled its strategy to concentrate on the continent and sold down its stake in its Argentine unit last week.

The proceeds from that deal and a similar sale in Russia in March will provide a "war chest" for possible Africa acquisitions, the bank's chief executive told Reuters Insider in an interview.

While lenders in Africa's top economy have been hit by weak demand, Standard Bank, which is 20 percent owned by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , is once again building its loan book.

"The banking operations did phenomenally well, especially personal and business banking," said Faizal Moolla, an analyst at Avior Research in Cape Town.

"Unlike their peers, they are actually lending. They are doing the right things, they are using their capital to lend to consumers and corporates."

Banking assets increased for the first time in two years, with the loan portfolio increasing 4 percent in the six months to end-June.

That volume growth should translate into higher earnings from lending once interest rates eventually increase, and bigger revenue from fees as the bank wins more market share, Moolla said.

Smaller rivals Absa and Nedbank this month reported stronger earnings growth, boosted by falling bad debts and increased fee revenue.

Last week Standard Bank agreed to sell most of its stake in its Argentine unit to ICBC for $380 million. In March it sold its 36 percent stake in Russia's Troika Dialog to Sberbank for $372 million.

Analysts had been waiting to see whether the bank would use the surplus capital to boost its dividend, but it kept its first-half payout flat at 141 cents.

"WAR CHEST"

Chief executive Jacko Maree defended the decision not to raise dividends and said the proceeds from the sales afforded the bank capital for potential acquisitions on the continent.

"That will give us a bit of a war chest," Maree said in an interview with Reuters Insider.

"We've said that we would very much like to look for acquisitions on the African continent."

Standard Bank, which last year cut more than 2,000 jobs in London and Johannesburg to curb ballooning expenses, said its cost-to-income ratio was little changed from a year ago.

The strict cost containment help offset underlying growth.

"We haven't got strong revenue growth, the revenues were only up by 3 percent, so relatively low revenue growth. But because of all the action we've taken around costs we managed to get the earnings to grow," Maree said.

Diluted headline EPS totalled 421.3 cents in the six months to end-June, compared with 381.2 cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings, the main gauge of profit in South Africa, exclude certain one-time items.

Although loan volume increased, net interest income fell as the bank was stung by lower interest rates.

Credit impairment charges, or bad-debt costs, fell 22 percent, as the lower lending rates and improving economy made it easier for customers to pay back borrowings.

Shares of Standard Bank are down 14 percent this year, making it the worst performer on Johannesburg's index of bank stocks . The stock was trading 2 percent higher at 92.38 rand at 1402 GMT.

($1 = 7.225 South African Rand) (Additional reporting by David Dolan; Editing by David Dolan and David Hulmes)