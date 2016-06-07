CAPE TOWN, June 7 Standard Bank is
taking a cautious approach to projects in Mozambique due to
recent sovereign debt issues but still believes in the potential
of the power sector, Rentia van Tonder, the bank's head of
renewable energy, power and infrastructure, said on Tuesday.
Mozambique missed a loan repayment deadline in May, plunging
one of the world's poorest countries into a debt crisis that has
hit the economy and currency.
Swiss and British authorities are investigating Credit
Suisse over loans it made to Mozambique.
