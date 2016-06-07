(adds quotes, detail)
CAPE TOWN, June 7 Standard Bank is
taking a cautious approach to projects in Mozambique due to a
recent sovereign debt crisis but still believes in the potential
of the power sector, Rentia van Tonder, the bank's head of
renewable energy, power and infrastructure, said on Tuesday.
Mozambique missed a loan repayment deadline in May, plunging
one of the world's poorest countries into a debt crisis that has
hit the economy and currency.
"At the moment we are all cautious when we do new projects
in Mozambique," van Tonder told Reuters on the sidelines of an
African oil conference.
"We do have sovereign limits and certain guidelines we look
at and our country risk team is currently reviewing our approach
to Mozambique."
Van Tonder said that while there was a pause on its
projects, it still saw "massive potential" in the southern
African nation, where new gas finds have seen foreign investors
flocking to its under-developed shores.
Standard Bank, which was considering coal projects as well
as an expansion to the Cahora Bassa hydropower scheme in
Mozambique, was the lead arranger on the 100 megawatt Gigawatt
independent power producer project in the country.
Swiss and British authorities are investigating Credit
Suisse over loans it made to Mozambique.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Mark Potter)