Jan 29 JOHANNESBURG Jan 29 Standard Bank Group : * Disposal by Standard Bank Group of a controlling interest in its London based global markets business * Says grant of an option to ICBC by Standard Bank Group over a further 20 pct in Standard Bank Plc * Says disposal of 60 pct of the ordinary share capital of Standard Bank Plc * Says purchase price would be approximately $765 million * Intended that Standard Bank and subsidiaries will be renamed upon completion

to reflect the changed ownership