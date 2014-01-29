MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
Jan 29 JOHANNESBURG Jan 29 Standard Bank Group : * Disposal by Standard Bank Group of a controlling interest in its London based global markets business * Says grant of an option to ICBC by Standard Bank Group over a further 20 pct in Standard Bank Plc * Says disposal of 60 pct of the ordinary share capital of Standard Bank Plc * Says purchase price would be approximately $765 million * Intended that Standard Bank and subsidiaries will be renamed upon completion
to reflect the changed ownership
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.