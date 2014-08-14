Aug 14 Standard Bank Group :
* Group headline earnings increased by 2 pct to 8,306
million rand and HEPS increased by 1 pct to 513 cents per share
* Headline earnings from continuing operations increased by
12 pct to 9,338 million rand
* Total income grew by 12 pct in 1H14, with net interest
income (NII) increasing 14 pct
* An interim dividend of 259 cents per share has been
declared, an 11 pct increase on 1H13
* Non-interest revenue (NIR) grew by 10 pct with fees and
commissions 12 pct higher than in 1H13
* Global economic growth in 2014 is likely to improve,
albeit only modestly
* Sluggishness in South African economy is expected to
persist for remainder of 2014 which is likely to hamper domestic
revenue growth and may affect confidence of our customer base
* Total credit impairments declined by 1 pct to 4,952
million rand
