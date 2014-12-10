Dec 10 Standard Bank Group Ltd :

* Standard Bank of South Africa signs $700 million term loan facility

* There are 20 banks participating in transaction

* Transaction was launched at $300 million on 03 November, 2014 and SBSA decided to upsize transaction almost two weeks after launch

* Citi is co-ordinator, bookrunner and mandated lead arranger, documentation and signing agent. Citi and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC are joint publicity agents

* Oversubscription of $400 million was obtained, allowing for a final take of $700 million

* Facility is priced at 100 basis points over LIBOR

* Funding raised would be used for general corporate purposes, trade-related finance, infrastructure-, power- and mining-related lending transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)