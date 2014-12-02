LONDON Dec 2 Standard Chartered is
considering replacing its corporate brokers UBS and JPMorgan and
has invited investment banks to pitch for the business.
UBS and JPMorgan have been Standard
Chartered's corporate brokers for several years.
"We can confirm we're conducting a review of our corporate
broking relationships. The review will include our current
brokers, and we will make an announcement in due course," said a
spokesman for Standard Chartered.
UBS and JPMorgan declined to comment. Sources at other banks
said other firms had pitched for the business to advise Standard
Chartered, which is under pressure after a trio of profit
warnings this year. Companies often periodically review their
brokers and don't change them.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)