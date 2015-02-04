LONDON Feb 4 Indonesian businessman Samin Tan
has repaid $200 million of a $1 billion loan to Standard
Chartered and Raiffeisen and has not defaulted
on any of the debt, one of the executives at his company said.
A $1 billion loan by Standard Chartered to Borneo Lumbung
Energi & Metal, an Indonesian coal mining company
controlled by Tan, has become a headache for the bank because
Tan's businesses have been hit by falling coal prices.
Standard Chartered agreed last year to ease the terms and
extend the loan in an effort to recoup it, according to details
in Borneo Lumbung's latest accounts.
"There has not been any default," Ken Allan, finance
director of Borneo, said on Wednesday.
Allan said Borneo had "a pretty good relationship" with
London-based Standard Chartered and Austrian lender Raiffeisen,
which took $224 million of the loan.
He said Borneo last year repaid Raiffeisen $112 million, or
half the principal amount, and paid back Standard Chartered $87
million.
Standard Chartered's loan to Borneo stood at $739 million at
the end of September, according to Borneo's latest report and
accounts. The bank syndicated some of the amount.
Borneo's accounts to the end of September provide some rare
details on the loan, which are typically kept secret.
The loan was amended last year and extended to January 2019.
It said Borneo had to pay back $100 million of the principal by
April 15, 2015, and make a further repayment in 2016.
Standard Chartered's loan book has come under scrutiny after
its bad debts jumped last year due to a rise in losses from
commodities companies. The bank, whose chief executive is under
pressure to step down after a string of problems, has $61
billion of loans to commodities firms, who have been hit by a
drop in many prices.
The bank declined to comment on its loans to individual
clients. Raiffeisen did not immediately respond.
The loan in January 2012 to Borneo was one of the single
largest underwritten loans by any bank in recent years. It was
to help it buy a stake in Bumi Plc, which has been renamed Asia
Resource Minerals, whose shares have collapsed.
The loan was secured against assets at Borneo and its stakes
in various operating companies.
Allan was speaking at an ARM meeting in London, where
shareholders rejected an attempt by Tan to replace its directors
and regain control of the company.
One of the people Tan wanted to appoint to ARM's board was
Ben Wiley, who until 2013 was Asia head of metals and mining for
Standard Chartered's strategic clients coverage group.
(Editing by David Evans)