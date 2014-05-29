May 29 Standard Chartered Plc
* Reorganisation of business
* Group will provide an update of our financial performance
by product and geography in pre-close trading statement on 26
June 2014
* Three new client segment groups are corporate and
institutional clients, commercial and private banking clients,
and retail clients.
* Five global product groups are financial markets,
corporate finance, transaction banking, wealth products and
retail products.
* Eight geographic regions are greater China, Asean, North
East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan
(Menap), Africa, Europe And Americas.
* While this restatement affects reported results of
divisions that comprise group's business, it has no impact on
group's overall income statement, balance sheet or other primary
statements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: