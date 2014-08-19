Aug 19 Standard Chartered Plc
* Dfs consent order relating to standard chartered
* Announces it has reached a final settlement with new york
state department of financial services
* Settlement regarding deficiencies in anti-money laundering
transaction surveillance system at its new york branch.
* A civil monetary penalty of usd300m
* Enhancements to transaction surveillance system at new
york branch
* A two-year extension to term of dfs-appointed independent
compliance monitor
* Remediation measures will remain in place until
transaction surveillance system's detection scenarios are
operating to a standard approved by monitor
* Group's new york branch will not, without prior approval
of dfs in consultation with monitor, open a usd demand deposit
account for any client that does not already have such an
account with group's new york branch
* As the Group prepares for the implementation of these
remediation measures, it will individually notify and work
closely with the small proportion of
clients in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates who will be
affected to minimise disruption.
