Dec 9 The district attorney for Manhattan has
extended by three years a deferred prosecution agreement with
Standard Chartered, after finding the British bank has not met
the standards required by the 2012 agreement and also noting
another probe of the bank is underway, according to a document
obtained by Reuters.
The original agreement, struck over the bank's alleged
violations related to U.S. sanctions, was due to expire on
Wednesday.
The extension of the agreement means Standard Chartered will
face enhanced oversight for a longer period of time, and could
be hit with harsher penalties.
Peter Sands, the bank's chief executive, signed the document
on Monday, along with lawyers for the bank and a representative
of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., according to a
copy of the amendment.
A similar document is expected to be filed by the Department
of Justice.
A spokeswoman for Standard Chartered had no immediate
comment.
