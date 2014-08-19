Aug 19 Standard Chartered PLC :
* To pay $300 million penalty, suspend dollar clearing through
New York branch
for high-risk retail business clients at Hong Kong unit -- ny
regulator
* New York financial services superintendent benjamin lawsky
says Standard
Chartered to exit high-risk client relationships in certain
businesses at
United Arab Emirates branches
* Lawsky says Standard Chartered will not accept new
dollar-clearing clients or
accounts without his office's prior approval
* Lawsky says Standard Chartered will retain for two more years
a monitor
originally installed in 2012 settlement with his office
* Lawsky says sanctions reflect Standard Chartered bank's
failure to remediate
anti-money laundering compliance problems as required under
2012 settlement