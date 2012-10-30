UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 30 Standard Chartered PLC : * Fd says hopes to agree resolution with other U.S. regulators over Iran
transactions by year end * Fd says unlikely to see double-digit growth this year on headline basis * Fd says seeing slowdown in Asia volumes, giving up margin to maintain growth
in business
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts