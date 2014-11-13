LONDON Nov 13 Standard Chartered said
it intends to keep a "prudent buffer" over minimum capital
requirements and said it is well placed to meet proposed higher
rules to hold more debt that can absorb losses.
Standard Chartered said it had loss absorbing capacity of 20
percent or more which was also "in the right place" in slides
released on Thursday after a 3-day investor trip in Hong Kong.
Global regulators are proposing banks hold total loss absorbing
capital of at least 16-20 percent.
Standard Chartered said in the slides it had been "active
and early" in managing credit risks in India, China and
commodities, areas where its bad debts jumped in the third
quarter. It said it had $61 billion of credit exposure to
commodities at the end of June, including 107 exposures of $100
million or more.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Huw Jones)