LONDON Jan 29 Standard Chartered's
board will discuss succession planning at a meeting in
Washington, D.C., on Thursday, people familiar with the matter
said.
The meeting is a regularly scheduled meeting, a spokesman
for the bank said.
He declined to say what would be on the agenda. But it was
inevitable issues around the succession of Chief Executive Peter
Sands would come up, two people familiar with the matter said.
Pressure has built on Sands in recent weeks after a string
of problems. Three of the bank's top 30 investors told Reuters
in December Sands should be replaced, probably this year, and
scrutiny on his position has intensified this week.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)