By Brett Wolf
| ST. LOUIS
ST. LOUIS Dec 26 Standard Chartered Plc
has hired two former prosecutors to police its
transactions for criminal activity, a spokesman said on Friday,
as the British bank wrestles with a series of legal and
compliance problems.
The hires in the past two months coincide with a federal
probe of Standard Chartered's past compliance with sanctions
laws, the latest in a string of legal issues it has faced,
including some with U.S. anti-money laundering laws.
In late November, Standard Chartered hired Vincent G.
Heintz, a former assistant director of the enforcement and
investigations division of U.S. audit watchdog Public Company
Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), to lead its U.S. financial
crimes compliance investigations unit, said bank spokesman Chris
Teo.
This month, it hired former federal prosecutor Evan Weitz,
an expert on U.S. money laundering law, to serve as Heintz's
deputy, Teo added.
In 2012 the bank paid U.S. authorities, including New York
state's banking regulator, $667 million over sanctions
violations involving Iran and other countries.
In August of this year, the New York regulator fined
Standard Chartered another $300 million after a monitor it
appointed uncovered shortcomings in the automated monitoring
systems the bank relies on to detect money laundering and other
criminal activity.
Standard Chartered hired Heintz and Weitz to lead U.S.
investigators probing transactions flagged by frontline
employees and software systems to determine if the activity is
truly suspicious - possibly linked to criminal activity - and
therefore must be reported to authorities.
The two new hires will work in the bank's offices in New
Jersey and Manhattan.
Heintz previously served as a prosecutor with the New York
County District Attorney's Office where he combated organized
crime, money laundering and terrorism finance.
Weitz, the recipient of several awards for his prosecution
of financial institutions that violated the Bank Secrecy Act,
the primary U.S. anti-money laundering law, is best known for
his participation in the prosecution of HSBC.
HSBC in 2012 agreed to pay $1.9 billion for compliance
lapses that led to violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran and
allowed drug cartels to launder hundreds of millions of dollars.
That case prompted Congress to step-up pressure on
regulators to better hold banks, and bankers, to account for
compliance lapses.
(Reporting by Brett Wolf; Editing by Christian Plumb)