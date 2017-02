ACCRA Feb 24 Ghana's Standard Chartered Bank said on Friday it will propose a final dividend of 3.05 cedis ($1.79) per share for the 2011 financial year, more than double the 1.267 cedis paid for 2011.

The bank said shareholders on the books by Apr. 20 will qualify for the final dividend. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)