HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Feb 19 Standard Chartered
Plc is seeking buyers for its Hong Kong consumer
finance business, in a deal worth $500 million to $700 million,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The London-based bank is working with an advisor to sell
PrimeCredit Ltd, which it acquired in 2004, via an auction
likely to kick off in next few weeks, the people said.
The people declined to be identified as discussions are
confidential.
"We don't comment on market speculation," a Hong Kong-based
spokeswoman for Standard Chartered said in an email to Reuters.
Standard Chartered is also selling its South
Korean consumer finance business and is planning to sell its
Swiss private bank, Reuters previously reported.