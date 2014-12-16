HONG KONG Dec 16 Standard Chartered has agreed to sell its Hong Kong and Shenzhen consumer finance businesses to a consortium led by China Travel Financial Holdings, Pepper Australia and York Capital Management Global Advisors, the emerging markets focused lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

Standard Chartered did not disclose the value of the transaction, but sources told Reuters earlier the deal was struck between $600 million to $700 million.

On completion of the acquisition, the consortium has agreed to sell a portfolio of residential mortgages with a book value of approximately HK$5.9 billion ($761.00 million) to The Bank of East Asia, Ltd, Standard Chartered said. ($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)