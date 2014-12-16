HONG KONG Dec 16 Standard Chartered
has agreed to sell its Hong Kong and Shenzhen consumer finance
businesses to a consortium led by China Travel Financial
Holdings, Pepper Australia and York Capital Management Global
Advisors, the emerging markets focused lender said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Standard Chartered did not disclose the value of the
transaction, but sources told Reuters earlier the deal was
struck between $600 million to $700 million.
On completion of the acquisition, the consortium has agreed
to sell a portfolio of residential mortgages with a book value
of approximately HK$5.9 billion ($761.00 million) to The Bank of
East Asia, Ltd, Standard Chartered said.
($1 = 7.7530 Hong Kong dollars)
