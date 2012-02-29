* 2011 pretax profit $6.8 bln, matches forecasts
* Staff costs rise 15 pct, underlying wage inflation 5.5 pct
* Bonus pool flat at $1.3 bln; CEO gets $3.5 mln bonus
* Sees about 2,000 jobs added this year, 1,400 in 2011
* Shares up 1.7 pct, in line with sector rise
By Kelvin Soh and Steve Slater
HONG KONG/LONDON, Feb 29 Standard
Chartered notched up a ninth consecutive year of record
earnings in 2011 on the back of buoyant growth in Hong Kong and
Singapore, although rising competition for staff pushed up its
wages bill.
London-based Standard Chartered, which makes more
than three quarters of its profit in Asia, said on Wednesday
strong growth in both investment and retail banking arms
absorbed a 15 percent rise in staff costs and a fall in profit
in two of its biggest markets, India and Korea.
Underlying wage inflation was 5.5 percent as the bank
competed to hire and retain staff, notably in China and India,
where inflation was over 10 percent. The bank said it expects
wage inflation to ease back to 3-4 percent this year.
"Yes, we are facing acute competition for talent,
but we are still managing to invest and keep a tight grip on
costs," Chief Executive Peter Sands told reporters on a
conference call.
He said the bank paid about 800 million pounds ($1.3
billion) in bonuses to staff for last year, similar to 2010.
Including future deferred pay, it was 975 million pounds.
Sands, a former McKinsey consultant who has also worked in
the UK Foreign Office and grew up in Asia, will get a $3.5
million bonus and $1.5 million salary for last year, both
unchanged from 2010.
Total staff costs were $6.6 billion, up from $5.8
billion in 2010, but that was swelled by costs for a voluntary
retirement plan in Korea, foreign exchange effects and the
addition of 1,400 staff during the year.
Rival HSBC this week warned wages were rising in
Asia.
Sands said the bank was likely to add 2-3 percent to its
87,000 staff this year.
"Growth momentum will likely accelerate in 2012," said
Dominic Chan, an analyst at BNP Paribas in Hong Kong. "Key
markets such as India are showing signs of improving, and the
bank is well placed to gain market share in areas such as trade
finance and wholesale banking."
Its London-listed shares were up 1.7 percent at 16.49 pounds
at 1528 GMT, in line with a firmer bank sector index.
The stock is up 17 percent this year, valuing it at more than
$62 billion. Its Hong Kong-listed shares rose 0.4 percent.
RECORD YEAR
StanChart reported a 2011 pretax profit of $6.8 billion, up
11 percent from $6.1 billion a year earlier and in line with the
average forecast from analysts polled by Reuters.
Sands and analysts said the results beat forecasts after
stripping out a far bigger than expected charge of $206 million
for the Korean staff retirement plan.
Southeast Asian city-state Singapore was the star performer
and became the third of its markets to deliver more than $1
billion in profit. Revenues there rose 26 percent, while
operating profit jumped 40 percent.
Revenues and profit from Singapore have more than doubled
since 2007, and the bank said there were "considerable
opportunities" to keep up the pace.
Hong Kong remains its biggest market, with profits up 41
percent at $1.5 billion, and seen as the focus of plans to
benefit from the internationalisation of China's yuan currency.
Sands, who has headed Standard Chartered for 5-1/2 years,
said the bank had started 2012 strongly and was in "great shape"
to win market share in areas like trade finance from retreating
rivals, including European banks pulling back from Asia.
He expects to deliver revenue and earnings growth of at
least 10 percent this year and keep cost growth in line with
income growth, although it is likely to miss its profitability
target due to the extra burden of regulation and the negative
impact of a low interest rate environment.
Return of equity was 12.2 percent last year, better than
most rivals in the West but short of its target of near 15
percent, and Sands confirmed previous guidance that it was
probably out of reach again this year.
There was a danger of an "avalanche" of regulation on a
number of fronts, he said.
Britain's tax on bank balance sheets cost $165 million, and
Sands said the bank continued to monitor the extra regulatory
cost of being based in London, which investors have questioned
in the past.
Profits in India slumped by a third, hit by the impact on
the economy and business confidence of 13 interest rate
increases over two years, and uncertain political and governance
issues.
Korea profits more than halved, hit by industrial action
last year and the retirement costs, though the bank said that
plan would deliver savings of $95 million a year.
