LONDON Dec 14 The head of Standard Chartered expressed concerns on Wednesday that an "avalanche" of new banking regulations around the world might not strike the right balance between protecting customers and letting banks help the overall economy.

"I am concerned that there is an avalanche of new regulations," Chief Executive Peter Sands told parliament's Treasury Select Committee. "There is a real danger in the quantum and complexity of regulatory change." (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)