* Deloitte cooperated in bank's deception - NY regulator
* Bank accused of hiding $250 billion transactions
* Allegations latest black eye for Deloitte
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Allegations that a banking unit
of Standard Chartered Plc schemed with Iran to conceal
billions of dollars in transactions have dragged Deloitte into
the spotlight in another hit to the global accounting and
consulting firm.
The New York State Department of Financial Services, in a
case involving U.S. anti-money laundering laws, on Monday said
Deloitte LLP c o nsultants hid details from regulators
about Standard Chartered Bank's transactions with Iranian
clients.
The bank's actions "left the U.S. financial system
vulnerable to terrorists, weapons dealers, drug kingpins and
corrupt regimes," Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the
department, said in an order made public on Monday.
Deloitte said in a statement: "Deloitte Financial Advisory
Services performed its role as independent consultant properly
and had no knowledge of any alleged misconduct by bank
employees. Allegations otherwise are unsupported by the facts."
The New York Department of Financial Services regulates New
York banks and New York branches of foreign banks. It said
Standard Chartered's license to operate in the state of New York
may be revoked.
The allegations are the latest in a string of setbacks for
the U.S. arm of Deloitte, the world's second-largest accounting
and consulting firm.
Late last year, Deloitte's U.S. arm came under scrutiny from
a member of Congress after audit industry regulators unsealed
parts of a report criticizing quality controls at Deloitte's
corporate auditing business. Deloitte said at the time that it
had made investments to improve its audit practice.
'WATERED DOWN' REPORT CITED
Deloitte consultants separately had overseen a review of
HSBC banking transactions after that bank was cited for multiple
anti-money laundering failures.
A Reuters review last month on that operation in New Castle,
Delaware reported that managers were more concerned with
clearing out paperwork as fast as possible than in investigating
transactions linked to illegal activities. For details click on
.
A Deloitte spokesman said in July that Deloitte's "work for
HSBC was rigorous and thorough." It declined further comment on
client work.
Deloitte is one of the "Big Four" consulting and accounting
firms, which also include Ernst & Young, KPMG and PwC. Together,
the firms audit the books of most of the world's largest
corporations. Deloitte also has a thriving consulting and
advisory business.
In the Standard Chartered case, Deloitte "intentionally
omitted critical information" in a report to regulators on its
independent review of the bank, Lawsky said. The review was done
by Deloitte's financial services advisory group, which is
separate from its auditing arm.
Deloitte had been retained as part of a legal agreement
between Standard Chartered's New York branch and banking
regulators following other compliance failures by the bank
involving anti-money laundering policies, Lawsky said.
At one point, Standard Chartered asked Deloitte to delete
from its draft report any reference to payments that could
reveal the bank's practices involving Iranian entities, Lawsky
said.
In an email about the draft report cited by Lawsky, a
Deloitte partner said "we agreed" to the request because "this
is too much and too politically sensitive for both Standard
Chartered Bank and Deloitte. That is why I drafted the
watered-down version."
Using Deloitte's "watered-down" report and fraudulent data,
Standard Chartered misled New York banking regulators into
believing it had corrected flaws, while the opposite was true,
Lawsky said.
Lawsky also said that Deloitte unlawfully gave Standard
Chartered confidential reports that Deloitte had prepared for
two other major foreign banking clients under investigation for
money laundering. The reports had "detailed and highly
confidential information concerning foreign banks involved in
illegal U.S. dollar clearing activities," Lawsky said.
AUDIT WORK ALSO SCRUTINIZED
Late last year, Deloitte's audit arm came under scrutiny
from Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, who chairs a U.S.
Senate subcommittee on contracting oversight.
McCaskill in November asked Deloitte for a list of all of
its audit work for the federal government, saying a report from
audit regulators had raised serious questions about the
integrity of its audits.
The report, from the Public Company Accounting Oversight
Board, which polices U.S. audit firms, faulted Deloitte for
failing to promptly improve quality controls after problems were
found in some 2007 audit inspections.
Deloitte is a major contractor for the U.S. government, with
about 6,100 employees in its $1.3 billion federal government
services practice, according to the firm's Web site.
Deloitte's Chinese arm has also run into problems with
several audits of U.S. listed Chinese clients. Since January,
Deloitte has resigned or been dismissed from audit roles with
seven U.S.-listed Chinese companies, according to data from
research firm Audit Analytics.
No evidence suggests the departures involved wrong-doing on
Deloitte's part.
Deloitte China told Reuters in a statement last month that
companies facing issues "represent just a minuscule proportion"
of its total portfolio of listed companies.
Deloitte in 2011 also lost part of a contract in Afghanistan
to provide technical assistance to its central bank after
failing to report signs of fraud at Kabul Bank before a run on
the bank in September 2010.
The U.S. Agency for International Development had funded the
contract to promote the stability of Afghanistan's financial
sector and prevent losses.
Deloitte was not working for Kabul Bank, but an AID
inspector general's report said Deloitte "did not aggressively
follow up on indications of serious problems" at the bank,
Afghanistan's largest.
(Additional reporting by Carrick Mollenkamp and Jonathan
Stempel; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)