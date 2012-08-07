* CEO left on vacation after latest buoyant results
* "Risk radar on full" but failed to see U.S. bombshell
* Late night conference call scrambled to respond
By Steve Slater and Alexander Smith
LONDON, Aug 7 Standard Chartered Chief Executive
Peter Sands packed his bags last week and went on vacation,
confident that his London-based bank had escaped the kind of
regulatory punishment inflicted on his rivals at HSBC and
Barclays.
Largely insulated from the euro zone's troubles which have
hurt many rivals, the white-haired yet boyishly lively
50-year-old was confident his firm was attuned to any problems
and well prepared for any market trouble ahead.
"We have our risk radar turned on full, given the turbulence
in the external environment," a relaxed-sounding Sands said last
Wednesday after first-half results put the bank on track for a
10th straight year of record profits in difficult circumstances.
What his defences had not detected was the possibility of a
full-blown attack by New York regulator Benjamin Lawsky, who on
Monday accused his bank of scheming with the Iranian government
and hiding 60,000 transactions totalling $250 billion in order
to make hundreds of millions of dollars in fees.
The bank was completely blindsided, Standard Chartered
insiders said. It has been in talks with regulators since early
2010 on the transactions and had no warning whatsoever that the
New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) was about
to issue it with a threat to tear up its banking licence.
Asked last week about the long-running talks with regulators
over Iran, Sands sounded calm. He said: "This is very different
to some of the things you've been hearing about elsewhere".
Only days later, he and Chief Financial Officer Richard
Meddings, who had also departed on holiday after the results,
were among top executives who scrambled together a conference
call to tackle the accusations and start putting up a defence.
LATE-NIGHT SCRAMBLE
The headline-grabbing document released by the New York
regulator described officials at Standard Chartered, one of the
banks least tarnished by the financial crisis thanks to its
focus on emerging markets and a conservative approach to capital
and liquidity, as debating whether to continue Iranian dealings.
In October 2006, the regulator said, the bank's top official
for business in the Americas warned in a "panicked message" that
the Iranian dealings could cause "catastrophic reputational
damage" and "serious criminal liability".
These details had been made public on Monday just before the
bank's shares closed on the London Stock Exchange, and in a sign
of things to come, had driven them sharply lower.
The top team worked late into the night, finally agreeing on
a statement that went out after midnight in London - a little
after 7 p.m. in New York. Most of Standard Chartered's public
relations has been done in-house of late after a beauty parade
among London PR firms to hire a new external adviser.
Sands and Meddings have worked together at the top of the
bank since November 2006, the month after a damaging email
contained in the DFS document referring to the bank's business
with Iran was sent to an unnamed executive director at the bank.
The pair, both dedicated sports fans who were looking
forward to catching more of the London Olympics now that their
results were out, decided attack was the best form of defence.
Their response was robust, if lacking in detail.
The bank said it would contest the regulator's position,
arguing it had cooperated with U.S. agencies and given regular
updates on its own investigations into its compliance with U.S.
sanctions. It added that it had handed over several thousand
pages of documents and interview notes, plus analysis of
approximately 150 million payment messages.
But damage had already been done and, coming in the wake of
big U.S. fines in unrelated cases for fellow London institutions
HSBC and Barclays, Lawsky's broadside had blown a hole in
Standard Chartered's hitherto pristine hull.
By the time the shares opened in London, questions about the
potential cost of any settlement, the reputational damage and
whether executives still working at the bank would be tainted
were high on the list of unknowns raised by investors.
As Sands and Meddings, 54, rushed back to try and put out
the fire, Standard Chartered shares fell as much as 25 percent,
wiping $17 billion from the bank's market value.
BIG TEST NOW
For Sands, a former McKinsey consultant and ardent fan of
Arsenal Football Club which plays near his north London home,
the crisis is the first big, public test of his six years
running the bank, which does most of its business in Asia.
His success has even made him a possible candidate for the
role of the governor of the Bank of England.
Both Sands and his No.2 Meddings, who supports his home town
club Wolverhampton Wanderers, kicked back questions about their
personal futures during last week's results briefings - both
said they were "very happy" running a good bank with a good team
that had avoided the pitfalls of rivals.
Sands, who grew up in Asia and also worked in the British
Foreign Office before moving into banking, is married to author
Betsy Tobin and has four children.
A preference for modest watches over pricier timepieces
favoured by the City of London's high-fliers reflects what
friends and colleagues call his down-to-earth nature. His wife
once said the Oxford and Harvard graduate likes to read
"chick-lit" novels and unwind by watching romantic comedies with
his daughters.
But Lawsky's regulatory ambush on the bank, which the New
Yorker described as "a rogue institution", is likely to mean
little leisure for Sands for some time to come.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)