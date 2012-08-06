* NY regulator says more than $250 bln transactions hidden
* NY says bank sought big fees despite Iran sanctions
* Standard Chartered says reviewing policy
(Adds details from order, background, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel and Carrick Mollenkamp
Aug 6 A rogue Standard Chartered Plc
banking unit violated U.S. anti-money laundering laws by
scheming with Iran to hide more than $250 billion of
transactions, and may lose its license to operate in New York
State, a state banking regulator said on Monday.
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the state's department of
financial services, said Standard Chartered Bank reaped hundreds
of millions of dollars of fees by scheming with Iran's
government despite U.S. economic sanctions to hide roughly
60,000 transactions from 2001 to 2010.
Lawsky's order quotes a senior Standard Chartered official
in London who, upon being advised by a North American colleague
that its Iran dealings could cause "catastrophic reputational
damage," reportedly replied:
"You f---ing Americans. Who are you to tell us, the rest of
the world, that we're not going to deal with Iranians."
Lawsky said the unit of the London-based bank was
"apparently aided" by its consultant Deloitte & Touche LLP,
which hid details from regulators, and despite being under
supervision by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and other
regulators for other compliance failures.
The bank's actions "left the U.S. financial system
vulnerable to terrorists, weapons dealers, drug kingpins and
corrupt regimes, and deprived law enforcement investigators of
crucial information used to track all manner of criminal
activity," Lawsky said in an order made public on Monday.
"In short, Standard Chartered Bank operated as a rogue
institution," Lawsky added.
A Standard Chartered spokesman said the bank "is conducting
a review of its historical U.S. sanctions compliance and is
discussing that review with U.S. enforcement agencies and
regulators. The group cannot predict when this review and these
discussions will be completed or what the outcome will be."
It was unclear whether other companies are being targeted in
the probe.
Lawsky said he is also investigating "apparently similar"
schemes to conduct business with other countries subject to U.S.
sanctions, including Libya, Myanmar and Sudan.
Deloitte, Lawsky and the New York Fed did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. The Iranian Embassy in
Washington, D.C. was not immediately available for comment. A
U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman declined to comment on
whether that agency is conducting its own probe.
U-TURN
The charges are the latest by U.S. law enforcement that
highlight how banks might have systematically moved U.S. dollars
through sanctioned countries despite a federal crackdown.
New York banking licenses let foreign banks operate a hub to
handle transactions in U.S. dollars, the world's most
widely-used currency. Without that hub, a bank would lose access
to the dollar markets.
Removal of a U.S. banking license could be unprecedented,
and the threat of losing it could force Standard Chartered into
at least paying a large fine and adopting compliance reforms.
Lawsky said Standard Chartered moved money through its New
York branch on behalf of Iranian financial clients, including
the Central Bank of Iran and state-owned Bank Saderat and Bank
Melli, which were subject to U.S. sanctions.
At the center were the alleged "U-Turn" transactions --
money moved for Iranian clients among banks in the United
Kingdom and Middle East and cleared through Standard Chartered's
New York branch, but which neither started nor ended in Iran.
Such transactions were permissible until November 2008, when
the Treasury Department prohibited them on concerns that they
were being used to evade sanctions, and that Iran was using
banks to fund nuclear and missile development programs.
The order contended that Standard Chartered found ways to
circumvent the rules, such as by altering message fields and
inserting phrases such as "NO NAME GIVEN" to hide the nature of
the transactions.
Standard Chartered's New York branch held $40.8 billion of
assets as of March 31, Lawsky said.
Standard Chartered as of June 2011 was one of only 10
foreign-owned institutions with "direct bidder" access to U.S.
government debt auctions through a computerized system.
(Additional reporting by Dena Aubin, Joseph Ax, Emily Flitter
in New York, Aruna Viswanatha in Washington, D.C. and Steve
Slater in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Gevirtz)