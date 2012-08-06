(Please be advised that paragraph 6 contains reference to
language some readers may find offensive)
* NY regulator says more than $250 bln transactions hidden
* NY says bank sought big fees despite Iran sanctions
* Standard Chartered says reviewing policy
(Adds Deloitte, Standard Chartered comments, detail about
probe.)
By Jonathan Stempel and Carrick Mollenkamp
NEW YORK, Aug 6 In a rare move, New York's top
bank regulator threatened to strip the state banking license of
Standard Chartered Plc, saying it was a "rogue
institution" that hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran,
in violation of U.S. law.
The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) on
Monday said the British bank "schemed" with the Iranian
government and hid from law-enforcement officials some 60,000
secret transactions to generate hundreds of millions of dollars
in fees over nearly 10 years.
At the same time, it exposed the U.S. banking system to
terrorists, drug traffickers and corrupt states, the department
said.
The loss of a New York banking license would be a
devastating blow for a foreign bank, effectively cutting off
direct access to the U.S. bank market. Standard Chartered
processes $190 billion every day for global clients, the New
York bank regulator said.
In an unusual look inside a bank, the regulator described
how Standard Chartered officials debated whether to continue
Iranian dealings. In October 2006, the top official for business
in the Americas, whom the regulator did not name, warned in a
"panicked message" that the Iranian dealings could cause
"catastrophic reputational damage" and "serious criminal
liability."
A top executive in London shot back: "You f---ing Americans.
Who are you to tell us, the rest of the world, that we're not
going to deal with Iranians." The reply showed "obvious contempt
for U.S. banking regulations," the regulator said.
Standard Chartered is the third British bank to be ensnared
in U.S. law-enforcement probes this summer. Barclays Plc agreed
to pay $453 million to settle U.S. and UK probes that it rigged
a global benchmark in June. A month later, a U.S. Senate panel
issued a scathing report that criticized HSBC Holding Plc's
efforts to police suspect transactions, including Mexican drug
traffickers.
In a statement Standard Chartered said the bank "does not
believe the order issued by the DFS presents a full and accurate
picture of the facts."
The bank said it shared with U.S. agencies an analysis that
demonstrated it "acted to comply, and overwhelmingly did comply"
with U.S. regulations. Standard Chartered put the total value of
Iran-related transactions that did not follow regulations at
under $14 million.
"The group was therefore surprised to receive the order from
the DFS, given that discussions with the agencies were ongoing,"
Standard Chartered said. "We intend to discuss these matters
with the DFS and to contest their position."
DFS declined further comment.
The Iranian Embassy in Washington was not immediately
available to comment. The Treasury Office of Foreign Assets
Control, which enforces U.S. economic and trade sanctions
against targeted countries, declined to comment.
Standard Chartered, a financier in emerging markets, is the
sixth foreign bank since 2008 to be implicated in dealings with
sanctioned countries such as Iran in investigations led by
federal and New York law-enforcement officials.
Four banks -- Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group, Credit
Suisse Group and ING Bank NV -- have agreed to fines and
settlements totaling $1.8 billion. HSBC Holdings Plc currently
is under investigation by U.S. law enforcement, according to
bank regulatory filings.
The New York regulator, headed by former prosecutor Benjamin
Lawsky, ordered Standard Chartered to explain why the bank
should not lose its state license and the ability to process
dollar transactions. Lawsky also ordered the bank to bring in an
outside consultant to monitor its transactions.
"Standard Chartered Bank operated as a rogue institution,"
Lawsky said in the order.
In an unusual move, the regulator also found fault with an
outside consultant -- Deloitte LLP - - because the firm
"apparently aided" the bank in its deception.
A report by Deloitte had "intentionally omitted critical
information" when submitted to regulators, it said. A Deloitte
spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Deloitte was hired to conduct a review after Standard
Chartered in 2004 was ordered by New York and federal regulators
to correct anti-money laundering lapses. The review, known as a
"look back," was supposed to identify suspicious transactions
between 2002 and 2004. But at one point, Standard Chartered
asked Deloitte to "delete" references to certain improper
Iranian transactions, according to the New York order.
In a subsequent email, a Deloitte partner said the firm had
"agreed" to the request because it was "too politically
sensitive for both (Standard Chartered) and Deloitte. That is
why I drafted the watered-down version."
In 2007, that report enabled Standard Chartered to show
regulators in had corrected flaws in its anti-money laundering
systems.
In a statement on Monday, Deloitte said its financial
advisory service division "performed its role as independent
consultant properly and had no knowledge of any alleged
misconduct by bank employees. Allegations otherwise are
unsupported by the facts."
Lawsky's investigation is extraordinary because probes into
how banks carried out transactions tied to Iran primarily have
been led by the district attorney's office in Manhattan and the
U.S. Justice Department.
His probe is another sign that the regulator intends to join
the New York attorney general and Manhattan district attorney in
being a top financial watchdog. The DFS was created in October
2011, effectively assuming oversight of two former banking and
insurance regulatory agencies that were abolished.
Probes by the Manhattan district attorney and U.S. Justice
Department date to 2006 and have targeted some nine banks.
Britain's Barclays agreed to pay $298 million in 2010 after
admitting it processed payments for clients tied to Cuba, Sudan
and other countries. Lloyds and Credit Suisse agreed to pay
settlements of $350 million and $536 million.
In June, ING agreed to pay $619 million to settle
allegations that it, too, violated U.S. sanctions against Cuba,
Iran and other countries. It was the biggest fine levied against
a bank for sanctions violations.
The Justice Department, working with the FBI in New York, is
also investigating Standard Chartered's activities for
violations of U.S. sanctions.
Standard Chartered, founded in 1853, is headquartered in
London, but it specializes in financing in Asia, Africa and the
Middle East.
Lawsky said Standard Chartered moved money through its New
York branch on behalf of Iranian financial clients, including
the Central Bank of Iran and state-owned Bank Saderat and Bank
Melli, that were subject to U.S. sanctions.
Monday's order alleged that Standard Chartered removed codes
on money transfers and altered message fields, inserting phrases
such as "NO NAME GIVEN" to hide the nature of the transactions.
At the center of concern were alleged "U-Turn" transactions,
involving money moved for Iranian clients among banks in Britain
and the Middle East and cleared through Standard Chartered's New
York branch, but which ne