* NY bank regulator slams Standard Chartered offshoring
* NY says work offshored to escape regulators' eye
* India gearing up for more U.S. compliance work
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Dena Aubin
MUMBAI/NEW YORK, Aug 7 Offshoring of back-office
work to India, a trend among banks and accounting firms, came
under new scrutiny with allegations that Standard Chartered Plc
moved compliance oversight work dealing with Iranian banking
transactions to India to avoid U.S. regulators.
Cost savings, not escaping regulatory oversight, are
generally assumed to be the primary goal of sending back-office
work to India, where employees are paid far less than in the
United States and much of Europe.
New York State's bank regulator accused Standard Chartered
on Monday of setting up an offshore regulatory compliance system
dealing with Iranian banking transactions that was "a sham"
meant to escape U.S. Treasury Department oversight.
Regulator Benjamin Lawsky, head of the New York Department
of Financial Services, issued an order accusing Standard
Chartered of hiding 60,000 transactions tied to Iran worth $250
billion over a decade, resulting in substantial fees.
Standard Chartered Plc has said it "does not
believe the order issued by the Department of Financial Services
presents a full and accurate picture of the facts."
U.S. and European companies will move 750,000 jobs in
information technology, finance and other business services to
India and other low-cost nations by 2016, according to the
Hackett Group Inc, a U.S. consultancy.
India, because of its English-speaking population and low
wages, is an especially attractive offshoring destination,
receiving 58 percent of global outsourcing contracts last year,
according to industry estimates.
Offshoring to India has been a political issue in the United
States, with the focus usually being on the jobs it takes away
from Americans, suffering from a stubbornly high unemployment
rate.
The issue will give more ammunition to groups that oppose
outsourcing because of fears of job losses, said Sudin Apte,
chief executive of independent advisory and research firm
Offshore Insights. But he did not see a long-term effect.
"Some more rigor in compliance, some more rigor in scrutiny
and process adherence ... but I think I would welcome that
because that makes the system perfect or near perfect," he said.
IRAN TRANSACTIONS EYED
Global banks and financial services companies are among the
biggest outsourcers to Indian companies, including Infosys Ltd
and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which
provide services ranging from payroll management to maintaining
IT networks.
Indian outsourcing firms such as Wipro and Tata already are
marketing compliance services for the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform act, which will require U.S. banks to provide
massive amounts of data on their risk exposure.
Many banks, including HSBC Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, also have
their own facilities in low-cost India with thousands of
employees.
The Big Four accounting and consulting firms, Deloitte,
Ernst & Young, KPMG and PwC, also are offshoring some audit work
for U.S. companies to India, where salaries for accountants are
a fraction of those in the United States.
In the case of Standard Chartered, compliance work was being
done in India on financial transactions, including those tied to
Iran. The United States imposed economic sanctions on Iran in
1979.
Lawsky has alleged that Standard Chartered's staff in India
was not trained to determine whether the transactions were valid
under U.S. rules on Iranian trade.
Those rules are overseen by Treasury's Office of Foreign
Assets Control (OFAC), the state regulator said.
The New York regulator said the bank's failures included
"outsourcing of the entire OFAC compliance process for the New
York branch to Chennai, India, with no evidence of any oversight
or communication between the Chennai and the New York offices."
Scope International, Standard Chartered's wholly owned back
office outsourcing centre, is based in the south Indian city of
Chennai and employs more than 8,500 people.
A spokeswoman for the bank in Mumbai declined to comment.
The bank has put the value of Iran-related transactions that
did not comply with regulations at less than $14 million, much
less than Lawsky's multibillion-dollar estimate.
(Additional reporting by Jed Horowitz in New York; writing by
Kevin Drawbaugh; editing by Howard Goller and Andre Grenon)