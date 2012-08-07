HONG KONG Aug 7 Standard Chartered's Hong Kong shares were set to open around 7.5 percent lower on Tuesday, after New York's top bank regulator threatened to strip the UK bank's state banking licence because of alleged transactions tied to Iran.

By 0121 GMT, Standard Chartered shares were indicated to open at HK$174, while Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng share index was set to start up 0.2 percent.

Standard Chartered's London shares fell 6.2 percent to 14.70 pounds after the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said the bank "schemed" with the Iranian government and hid from law-enforcement officials some 60,000 secret transactions to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in fees over nearly 10 years.

Nomura Holdings cut Standard Chartered's rating to 'neutral' from 'buy', saying it saw "material headline risk" from the DFS allegations. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)