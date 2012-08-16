Aug 16 Benjamin Lawsky played hardball with
Standard Chartered Plc and a gauntlet of federal and
New York regulators and prosecutors right up until the last
hours of the $340 million settlement on Tuesday with the British
bank over improper and concealed transactions tied to Iran.
Based on a dozen interviews, Reuters has learned that
Lawsky, New York's top banking regulator, ignored on Monday the
entreaties of federal regulators to drop his own action in favor
of a single, global settlement. He also insisted on Monday that
the bank agree that the settlement specify that it had engaged
in $250 billion of transactions, a figure the bank had
vigorously disputed.
Spokespersons for the bank and Lawsky declined to comment.
Despite criticism of his aggressive approach - both from
Standard Chartered and government officials - Lawsky's tactics
carried the day, and the repercussions for Standard Chartered
and other banks he regulates are far-reaching.
Until now, banks accused of money laundering or other
illegal activity typically have reached settlements with federal
and local regulators and prosecutors that revealed few details
of their alleged activities.
In contrast, Lawsky released embarrassing communications
that exposed internal discussions, painted Standard Chartered as
what he termed a "rogue institution" and threatened to pull its
New York banking license. He won a settlement far larger than
many experts thought was possible.
"It announces to the regulatory community that this agency
is going to demand a seat at the table in pretty much every
major financial investigation in the future," said Stephen
Miller, a former federal prosecutor who worked with Lawsky at
the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan.
But others say Lawsky's brash move alienated federal
officials and will make it tougher for him to partner with them
on future cases.
Lawsky began his gambit with what federal regulators and the
bank considered an ambush on Aug. 6 when he filed a scathing
order against the bank that revealed its failure to halt money
laundering for Iranian entities.
The order included the now infamous, incendiary quote from
Standard Chartered's Chief Financial Officer Richard Meddings:
"You f---ing Americans. Who are you to tell us, the rest of the
world, that we're not going to deal with Iranians?" Standard
Chartered has vehemently disputed the accuracy of the quote.
In the subsequent eight days, a shaken Standard Chartered
management came under intense pressure from shareholders to
reach a settlement rather than face the threat of losing its New
York license, which could have crippled its ability to process
U.S. dollar transactions.
In public, bank officials disputed Lawsky's allegations,
especially Lawsky's contention that $250 billion of transactions
were involved. The bank's tally: Less than $14 million.
Standard Chartered Chief Executive Peter Sands also defended
the bank, telling reporters that Lawsky's threat to yank
Standard Chartered's license was "disproportionate" to how other
banks had settled sanction cases.
Bank officials set up a war room at the lower Manhattan law
office of Sullivan & Cromwell, which offers sweeping views of
the Statue of Liberty. Among those on the team: Rodgin Cohen,
the New York lawyer often quietly at the center of these types
of cases.
By late last week, the bank's stance appeared to soften.
Bank officials feared that Lawsky would leak more documents or
emails that would embarrass the bank. On Aug. 9, Sands was
scheduled to appear on CNBC. At the last minute, the network
announced that Sands wouldn't appear because of "logistical
reasons".
A few blocks from the bank war room, in a gray tower near
the Staten Island ferry terminal, Lawsky worked with a team of
New York lawyers with ties to federal prosecutors or politicians
such as New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Lawsky's brain trust included Daniel Alter, a former federal
prosecutor who specialized in terrorism cases. Others involved
included Anthony Albanese, Gaurav Vasisht and Kathryn Diaz.
From the start, the settlement talks largely focused on just
one thing: The financial penalty Standard Chartered would pay.
The two sides also discussed the fact that Standard Chartered
would install a monitor for two years who would report to
Lawsky's office the bank's efforts to strengthen anti-money
laundering systems, terms that were eventually accepted.
Lawsky believed the federal investigation, which dates to
2010, was growing stale. But in fact federal investigators were
trying to conclude a settlement with Standard Chartered by Labor
Day, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department and Manhattan district attorney also
were juggling numerous cases, according to these people, and had
only in June wrapped up a $619 million settlement with ING Bank
NV, a Dutch bank that allegedly violated sanctions against Cuba
and Iran.
Sands, who cut short a vacation when Lawsky filed his order,
flew in to New York from London as the deal neared a conclusion.
As a deal was finalized, Lawsky delivered a final blow.
About an hour before he publicly announced the settlement,
Lawsky's office told bank officials that it specifically would
include the whopping $250 billion figure that the bank had so
strongly disputed.
Lawsky's initial order alleged the bank had "schemed" with
Iran and hid from regulators transactions totaling $250 billion.
By the time a settlement was struck, less inflammatory
language was used, but the dollar figure remained: "The parties
have agreed that the conduct at issue involved transactions of
at least $250 billion."
"What were they (Standard Chartered) supposed to do?" said a
person familiar with the bank's dilemma.
For federal regulators, Lawsky's unilateral actions also
changed the rules of the game. First, Lawsky issued the order
against Standard Chartered after giving other regulators and
prosecutors involved in the investigation only short notice.
Lawsky's move drew the ire of U.S. and British regulators,
prompting Bank of England Governor Mervyn King to suggest that
the United States was unfairly targeting British banks.
Lawsky didn't back down.
Then, as Lawsky's office neared a deal, he yet again went
his own way. He rejected an eleventh-hour request from a task
force of federal and local law-enforcement agencies that he join
the pack and stand down.
The upshot: Standard Chartered's $340 million settlement is
only with Lawsky's office. Federal regulators now have to strike
their own separate deals with the bank.
The friction between Lawsky and the other regulators exposes
a growing rift among law-enforcement agencies about how quickly
to act against banks suspected of lax controls to prevent money
laundering or illicit transactions.
In July, a U.S. Senate investigative panel led by Sen. Carl
Levin released a damning report of money-laundering lapses
inside another British bank, HSBC Holdings Plc. The
bank has apologized for the problems. That report said the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had allowed compliance
problems to "fester" at HSBC and the agency failed to take
strong action until it learned that two U.S. law-enforcement
agencies were investigating HSBC.
In a statement Tuesday, Levin lauded Lawsky's quick action,
saying his department "showed that holding a bank accountable
for past misconduct doesn't need to take years of negotiation
over the size of the penalty; it simply requires a regulator
with backbone to act."
But Lawsky has risked alienating other regulators. A source
close to the federal probe of Standard Chartered said it's
unlikely Lawsky's office will be included in future
investigations of sanctions violations.
This person said that while Lawsky's department has the
authority to demand documents from banks, other agencies aren't
likely to share tips nor are they likely to partner with it.
Lawsky's department "had great potential. This was just a
short-sighted move that is going to end up really backfiring,"
the source said.