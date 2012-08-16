* Negotiations accelerate with other agencies after NY deal
* Slump in share price led to "pragmatic" deal
* Shares rise 4.1 percent in London on Tuesday
* Bank sued by victims of 1983 U.S. Marine bombing in Beirut
By Matt Scuffham and Grant McCool
LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 15 Standard Chartered
is pursuing a collective settlement with other U.S.
authorities after agreeing to pay $340 million to New York's
financial regulator under mounting pressure from shareholders.
The bank said it made a "pragmatic decision" to settle after
having seen its share price slump by more than 30 percent at one
stage last week, following accusations that it concealed
Iran-linked transactions worth a total of $250 billion.
The transactions were at the centre of a fresh legal
challenge on Wednesday when the estates of victims of the 1983
bombing of U.S. Marine barracks sued the bank. The suit claimed
the transactions were part of Iran's efforts to avoid judgements
against it over the bombing.
With the New York settlement agreed, subject to formalities,
the bank's U.S. lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell will look to
accelerate talks with other U.S. agencies to enable Standard
Chartered to draw a line under an episode that has caused
lasting damage to its reputation.
"Negotiations are going on between the other agencies, and
we are talking to them. It is safe to assume we are now seeking
a collective agreement with the other agencies," a spokesman for
the bank said on Wednesday, declining to put a time frame on the
process.
The spokesman had earlier said a collective deal with the
other agencies was likely. Subsequently he said this was not the
case, only that a collective agreement was the outcome the bank
was seeking.
Having cut short a family vacation in Canada last week,
Chief Executive Peter Sands is now pushing for a comprehensive
deal that removes lingering uncertainty. The bank is still the
subject of probes by the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the
Justice Department and New York prosecutors.
Shares of Standard Chartered rose 4.1 percent to close at
1,429.35 pence, still well below their value before the
accusations against the bank on Aug. 6.
"I think Standard Chartered wanted to settle because the
share price had become destabilised," said one of the bank's 30
biggest investors. "Prior to that, I think they believed they
had good legal grounds to resist a settlement of, say, under
$200 million on the basis of the history of these cases."
New York's financial services superintendent, Benjamin
Lawsky, described Standard Chartered as a "rogue institution"
for breaching U.S. sanctions by concealing information about
funds linked to Iran.
The affair has taken on a political dimension, with British
members of parliament suggesting that the lack of coordination
between Lawsky and other regulators showed bias against London.
British Finance Minister George Osborne made a series of
phone calls to his U.S. counterpart last week, expressing
concern at the way details of the case came out. John Mann, a
member of parliament's finance committee, said there was a
"political onslaught" in the United States against British
banks.
A civil lawsuit filed in the U.S. district court in
Manhattan said concealment of transactions through Standard
Chartered "are part and parcel of Iran's longstanding,
determined efforts to evade collection of the judgment, and
other judgments."
The estates of the Beirut bombing victims obtained a
judgment of $2.6 billion in compensatory damages against Iran in
2007, the lawsuit said.
Standard Chartered spokeswoman Julie Gibson said the bank's
policy is not to discuss pending litigation.
In response to the New York regulator's case, Sands
initially rejected Lawsky's accusations in strong terms. His
decision to give the green light to a hefty settlement just days
later has been viewed as a climb-down, but he maintains the
support of investors and is likely to survive.
"I don't think Peter Sands's reputation has been damaged
much by the affair. The fact that his robust defence doesn't
quite gel with the size of the fine would be the only real
concern," said one of the bank's biggest 40 shareholders.
Simon Morris, a lawyer at CMC Cameron McKenna, questioned
why the bank had paid such a hefty fine following its strong
denial of the allegations. Sands said last week that only a tiny
proportion of the bank's Iran-related deals -- worth less than
$14 million -- were questionable under U.S. sanctions rules.
"Last week there was a flat denial of wrongdoing, so this
would make $340 million an immense penalty for the 0.1 percent
of transactions that supposedly slipped through the net," he
said.
"But if you assume some underlying truth in the allegations,
then it is a middling settlement - still a hefty price to pay
for a continuing licence to run a branch in New York."
Sands, a 50-year-old former McKinsey consultant, has run the
Asia-focused bank for the past six years and his success in the
role had even made him a possible candidate for the job of
governor of the Bank of England. Earlier this month, Standard
Chartered reported a strong first-half performance, setting it
up for a 10th straight year of record profits.
Monday's settlement offered some relief to shareholders, but
investors were quick to point out that Standard Chartered still
had some way to go before closing the most regrettable chapter
in its history.
"Don't forget about the other half of the fine - they
haven't settled with the DoJ/OFAC yet," one of the bank's
biggest 30 investors said, referring to the U.S. Department of
Justice and the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. He
estimated a second financial hit of around the same size.