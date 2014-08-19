PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Aug 19 British banking giant Standard Chartered Plc will pay a $300 million penalty and suspend or exit some businesses after failing to fix problems required under a 2012 settlement with a New York state financial regulator to address suspected money laundering.
In the latest settlement, announced on Tuesday by Benjamin Lawsky, the New York State financial services superintendent, Standard Chartered agreed to suspend dollar-clearing operations for high-risk clients at its Hong Kong unit, and exit high-risk client relationships in the United Arab Emirates.
It also agreed to obtain approval from Lawsky's office before opening new U.S. dollar-clearing accounts, and to retain a monitor appointed in the 2012 settlement for two more years. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Steve Slater in London; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
LONDON, March 22 JP Morgan retained its place atop the global investment banking league table last year, with the top five places now firmly in the hands of U.S. banks, reflecting their domination over struggling European peers, data on Wednesday showed.