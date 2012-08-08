(Adds comment from letter)
WASHINGTON Aug 8 The U.S. Treasury told the
British government on Wednesday that it takes financial
sanctions violations "extremely seriously" and is coordinating
with federal and state agencies in an investigation of the UK's
Standard Chartered bank.
Adam Szubin, director of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets
Control, told the British Treasury in a letter obtained by
Reuters that his office is investigating the bank for "potential
Iran-related violations as well as a broader set of potential
sanctions violations."
The letter, dated Aug. 8, was in response to a British
request for clarification of U.S. sanctions laws and comes
after New York State authorities alleged that Standard Chartered
hid $250 billion of Iranian banking transactions, in violation
of U.S. law.
Szubin told British authorities that in 2008 the Treasury
Department outlawed the so-called U-turn transaction license -
licenses the New York banking regulator accused Standard
Chartered of using to evade sanctions.
The New York State Department of Financial Services order
alleged that even as some banks exited the U-turn transactions,
Standard Chartered hustled to "take the abandoned market share."
The alleged U-turn transactions refer to money moved for
Iranian clients among banks in the United Kingdom and Middle
East and cleared through Standard Chartered's New York branch,
but which neither started nor ended in Iran.
Although the bulk of Szubin's letter detailed how the
license worked prior to 2008, he made clear that his explanation
was not a comment on the New York State regulator's order.
Szubin said his office will continue to coordinate with
relevant U.S. authorities, including the New York regulator, and
would have "no public comment on that investigation until its
conclusion."
(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Leslie Adler)